Attempted robbery in Mount Pleasant, police seek to ID suspect
article
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with an attempted robbery. The vehicle pictured below is what the suspect was driving.
If you can identify the suspect, please contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department @262-664-7975 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward Racine County Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or leave a web tip at www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com or smartphone by using the P3 Tips app.
