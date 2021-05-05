Expand / Collapse search

Attempted robbery in Mount Pleasant, police seek to ID suspect

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with an attempted robbery. The vehicle pictured below is what the suspect was driving.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department @262-664-7975 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward Racine County Crime Stoppers by phone at ‪262-636-9330‬, or leave a web tip at www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com‬ or smartphone by using the P3 Tips app.

