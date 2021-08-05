ATM robbed in Racine, suspects arrested in Illinois after pursuit

Two people were taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 5 after robbing an ATM machine in Racine. The robbery happened on Wednesday, Aug. 4 – and lead to a traffic stop and police pursuit in Illinois.

According to police, officers responded to the Chase Bank near 21st Street and Green Bay Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 for reports of a robbery.

Officials say while an ATM technician was working on the ATM machine, two men approached wearing full masks. The technician put his hands up and the two suspects removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM.

The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.

The Illinois State Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop – which lead to a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle pursuit ended in Ford County, Illinois with the two male suspects fleeing on foot.

A search ensued involving multiple agencies -- including air units, officers on foot, and K9 units. The search was conducted throughout the night with both suspects being taken into custody around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.