Athena Strand's mother speaks publicly for the first time since daughter's death

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Maitlyn Gandy spoke to a crowd of thousands at a candlelight memorial at Cottondale Baptist Church on Tuesday night. Strand was kidnapped and killed outside of her Wise County home. Delivery driver Tanner Lynn Horner confessed to abducting the girl, according to the Wise County Sheriff.

PARADISE, Texas - Athena Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy spoke publicly for the first time since her 7-year-old daughter was kidnapped and killed at a candlelight vigil for her daughter.

Thousands of people gathered for the event outside of Cottondale Baptist Church on Tuesday night wearing pink, Athena's favorite color.

Gandy held back tears while addressing the crowd.

Read her full comments here:

Athena’s mother came to North Texas from Oklahoma shortly after learning her daughter had disappeared last week. 

With encouragement from the crowd, Athena’s mother gave her first public statement since her daughter's murder. She made the appearance on stage at a vigil for her daughter in Wise County Tuesday.

31-year-old Tanner Horner is currently in the Wise County Jail charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Horner, a delivery driver, confessed to the crime.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible motive.