ATF offers $5K reward for info leading to arrest in Milwaukee arson

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Milwaukee Field Office and the Milwaukee Police Department are now offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help identify persons of interest involved in an arson that took place on Dec. 6, 2019.

The arson happened in a commercial building located on N. Martin Luther King Drive between Clarke and Wright in Milwaukee around 4:30 a.m. last December. Officials say the fire severely damaged a two-story commercial building that housed a Metro PCS store and the Hair Fantasy's salon on the first floor.

Videos of the persons law enforcement is seeking can be viewed below.

People with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of these individuals are urged to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the “ReportIt” app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. When reporting, be sure to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow up if a reward is sought.

Persons with information may also contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.