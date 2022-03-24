AT&T jobs: 100+ Milwaukee openings; many offer $3K signing bonus

article

AT&T announced on Thursday, March 24 that it has more than 100 job openings around the Milwaukee area for a variety of full and part-time positions that offer a competitive salary and benefits.

A news release says the openings include:

Customer Service Specialists

Retail and In-home sales

Installation specialists and premises technicians

Technical, Retail and Sales management

Some of the position include medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, and paid time off. The AT&T release says many offer a $3000 signing bonus to those hired.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Interested job seekers should apply online – and enter Milwaukee at the top.