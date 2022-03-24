AT&T jobs: 100+ Milwaukee openings; many offer $3K signing bonus

article
BRAZIL - 2022/03/22: In this photo illustration, a woman's silhouette holds a smartphone with the AT&T logo displayed on the screen and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE - AT&T announced on Thursday, March 24 that it has more than 100 job openings around the Milwaukee area for a variety of full and part-time positions that offer a competitive salary and benefits.
A news release says the openings include:
- Customer Service Specialists
- Retail and In-home sales
- Installation specialists and premises technicians
- Technical, Retail and Sales management
Some of the position include medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, and paid time off. The AT&T release says many offer a $3000 signing bonus to those hired.
Interested job seekers should apply online – and enter Milwaukee at the top.
