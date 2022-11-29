Milwaukee Rep launches campaign; Associated Bank Theater Center plans unveiled

article

Milwaukee Repertory Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 29 kicked off its Powering Milwaukee Campaign to raise funds for the new Associated Bank Theater Center.

According to a press release, Milwaukee Rep has raised $43 million of its $75 million campaign goal that will allow the organization to build its new and expanded theater center including a reimagined historic 1898 Oneida Street Power Station donated previously by WEC Energy Group.

"Milwaukee has changed over the last four decades and made impressive investments across the city along the way, and it’s time to invest in another cultural asset – Milwaukee Repertory Theater," said Chad Bauman, Executive Director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater. "The Powering Milwaukee Campaign will help us cross the fundraising finish line, building on the momentum started with generous donations from our community partners."

Northwestern Mutual and WE Energies Foundation each announced $1.5 million donations to the project. They join Associated Bank that announced their $10 million sponsorship agreement for the project this fall.

"This is an exciting moment for the theater, and we want it to thrive for many more seasons to come," said Scott Lauber, President and CEO of We Energies. "We are proud to make a significant donation to help the Milwaukee Rep enhance its technology and accessibility. We all know that’s key to bringing the power of the arts to new audiences and future generations."

Corporate and community donations to the Powering Milwaukee Campaign will allow Milwaukee Rep to remain in its current location and create an entirely new, expanded complex with three state-of-the-art theaters, community gathering spaces, an education center and modern audience amenities.

Highlights of the Associated Bank Theater Center include:

New Mainstage Theater: The new flagship performance space will include:

Flexible configuration – Uniquely known for its classic thrust configuration allowing audience members to sit feet away from performers, the new theater will also convert to a proscenium theater compatible with theaters on Broadway and in Europe.

Fly loft – The most efficient method of moving large pieces of scenery is to "fly" them, bringing scenery in and out from a fly loft above the stage. The current theater does not have a fly loft which limits production capabilities.

Improved seating and sight lines – The current theater’s large stage allows for large productions; however, some sections currently have obstructed views. Seating capacity will be slightly redacted allowing for more comfortable seats and ensuring each patron has an enjoyable experience.

Better accessibility – In the new theater patrons with disabilities will have access to seats in prime orchestra and access to those seats from the ground floor, just steps away from valet parking.

Modern production technology – The new theater will have advanced digital sound, laser projection capability, automated scenery, live-streaming capabilities and programmable intelligent lighting.

New Studio Theater: The new flexible black-box space will better serve intimate dramatic productions and boundary-pushing theatrical events with features including:

Increased seating capacity – The updated studio theater space will allow for larger cast sizes and a wider variety of plays increasing programming in the Studio Theater.

Easily transformable performance space – Milwaukee Rep staff will be able to reconfigure seating and performance spaces easily, giving directors and designers many more options to explore the audience/actor relationship in the updated theater space.

Welcoming lobby – The new studio theater will have expanded restrooms, an acoustical barrier between performance space and lobby, and a beautiful bar and gathering spaces.

Northwestern Mutual Riverwalk: Outside the historic Powerplant building, the Riverwalk will be reconceptualized to serve as an attractive space to gather pre- and post-show and for events, receptions and celebrations.

The Sandra and William Haack Grand Lobby: The open, cascading lobby will feature entrances on the ground level from Wells Street and the Associated Bank River Center, uniting all three performance spaces with other public spaces. Amenities will enhance the patron experience with additional restrooms, food and beverage offerings, gift shop, donors lounge and event space.