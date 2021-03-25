Asparagus Parmesan Roll-Ups: It’s a side dish with a twist for Easter

It's a side dish with a twist for Easter. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to make asparagus parmesan roll ups.

Asparagus Parmesan Roll-Ups

Ingredients:

16 asparagus stalks (not the pencil thin asparagus)

1 package Pillsbury Crescent Seamless Dough Sheet

1 pkg. (5 ounces) Boursin Cheese (garlic and herb cream cheese) at room temperature

1/4 to 1/2 cup grated Parmesan Cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray. Wash and dry asparagus and snap off thick ends. Unroll crescent dough sheet and press or roll out a bit to make a large rectangle.

Spread Boursin cheese oven crescent dough. Use a pizza cutter to cut dough into 16 thin strips. Wrap dough strip pieces around asparagus, but leave the tip exposed. Place wrapped asparagus on the parchment or foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until dough is golden brown. Best served warm.