Ascension Wisconsin temporarily suspends in-person visitation

Ascension Wisconsin will temporarily suspend in-person visitation at all hospital campuses in the state on Tuesday, Oct. 27, a release said.

While a temporary protocol, they are hoping to reduce virus transmission and protect those who are at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

“We appreciate the community’s support in adhering to these guidelines, as we continue to care for people who are most in need during these unprecedented times,” said Dr. Greg Brusko, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin.

Ascension Wisconsin recognizes how difficult visitation restrictions are for its patients and their families and encourages family members and friends of patients to stay connected with their loved ones through virtual visitation: calling, video chatting or texting, a release said.

There is no set date for when in-person visitation will resume.

For more information on Ascension Wisconsin's precautions, visit their website.