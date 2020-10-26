Expand / Collapse search

Ascension Wisconsin temporarily suspends in-person visitation

Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Ascension Wisconsin will temporarily suspend in-person visitation at all hospital campuses in the state on Tuesday, Oct. 27, a release said.

While a temporary protocol, they are hoping to reduce virus transmission and protect those who are at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

“We appreciate the community’s support in adhering to these guidelines, as we continue to care for people who are most in need during these unprecedented times,” said Dr. Greg Brusko, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin.

Ascension Wisconsin recognizes how difficult visitation restrictions are for its patients and their families and encourages family members and friends of patients to stay connected with their loved ones through virtual visitation: calling, video chatting or texting, a release said.

There is no set date for when in-person visitation will resume.

For more information on Ascension Wisconsin's precautions, visit their website. 

Wisconsin surpasses 200K COVID-19 cases
slideshow

Wisconsin surpasses 200K COVID-19 cases

More than 200,000 people have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.

DHS: 2,883 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 10 new deaths
slideshow

DHS: 2,883 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 10 new deaths

State health officials reported 2,883 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin Monday and 10 new deaths.