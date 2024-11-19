Ascension Wisconsin changes, consolidation; health care advocates sound alarm

The Brief On Thursday, Ascension Wisconsin announced plans to consolidate some services across several of its locations. The health care provider is working to transfer workers and patients to other locations. In a statement, Ascension told FOX6 News that its goal is to identify how to best meet patients’ needs and expectations while delivering safe and viable care for generations to come.



More Milwaukee health care services are being consolidated by a major Wisconsin provider.

On Thursday, Ascension Wisconsin announced plans to consolidate some services across several of its locations.

Ascension's changes include shutting down cardiac cath lab services at St. Francis Hospital on the southside and moving them to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital.

"If you don't have transportation, that's going to be incredibly difficult to seek care," said Blake Jones with Save Milwaukee Healthcare Coalition. "These closures are happening all around the city."

It's causing concern for patients and providers.

"When they strip services away from our hospital, those patients are forced to go to other parts of the city, those other hospitals aren't used to that population," said a St. Francis Hospital employee that did not wish to share their name.

But it's not only hospitals that are seeing shut-downs. Pharmacies are feeling the impact too.

"Several Walgreens have closed within the past two years in Milwaukee," Jones said. "Imagine not being able to pick up your prescriptions."

Walgreens announced its shutting down locations near 91st and Appleton and MLK and Hadley in December as part of the chain's plan to shut down 1,200 stores across the country.

CVS is planning to close 300.

"That in turn leaves a giant health care desert for people that need to pick up their prescriptions," Jones said.

On Tuesday night, Nov. 19, Save Milwaukee Healthcare Coalition held a town hall to figure out how to improve access to health care.

"To hear from the community and let them become aware of these closures that are happening all around the city," Jones said.

In a statement, Ascension told FOX6 News that its goal is to identify how to best meet patients’ needs and expectations while delivering safe and viable care for generations to come.

The company also plans to expand mental health services at St. Francis Hospital.