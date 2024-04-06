Ascension Wisconsin held a community baby shower in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood on Saturday, April 6.

Held at the Ascension Ebenezer Health Resource Center near MLK and Auer, the "Blanket of Love" event welcomed pregnant women and mothers who delivered a baby within the past year.

"We had raffles today," said Chekenna Williams, community health navigator. "We gave away five car seats, and we also gave away three pack-and-plays."

Ascension Wisconsin said its Blanket of Love program, founded in 2004, aims to reduce infant mortality and improve maternal health to keep more babies and moms healthy. It offers education and social support and works with community partners, including churches and shelters.

"The importance of the partnerships is so that we can bring all our entities together with Ascension, so that we can have the community know that we all are here for one reason – that's to help them, as far as maternal health," Williams said. "We're here, and we want to let it be known."

The program also supports birthday celebrations for babies who turn 1 year old, and connects moms to critical resources like food, diapers and wipes.



