Art In Bloom back at Milwaukee Art Museum

Art In Bloom is back
Brian Kramp is seeing why a stop at the museum will make you respect art and nature in a different way.
You know the saying "spring showers bring May flowers?" Well, there’s no reason to wait until May to see all the beautiful colors because this weekend Art In Bloom is back at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Brian Kramp is seeing why a stop at the museum will make you respect art and nature differently.
Spring is back
Brian Kramp is helping them kick off this four-day event that also features live music, drinks, shopping, and much more.
Beloved celebration of spring
Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of what to find when stopping by this year’s event.
Unique floral arrangements
Brian Kramp is with a local florist that was inspired by one of Georgia O’Keefe’s pieces in the Milwaukee Art Museum.
See all the beautiful colors
Brian Kramp is seeing why a stop at the museum will make you respect art and nature in a different way.
Local landscapers and florists
Brian Kramp is helping them kick off this four-day event that also features live music, drinks, shopping, and much more.