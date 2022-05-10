Arson at Wisconsin Family Action: Group claims responsibility, report

article

The Madison Police Department revealed on Tuesday afternoon, May 10 that it is aware of a group claiming responsibility for the arson at the office of Wisconsin Family Action, an organization that opposes abortion.

Officials said in a tweet that they are working with federal partners to determine the veracity of that claim.

Madison police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail inside the building early Sunday morning – and someone spotted flames in the building. Far from veiled, the president of Wisconsin Family Action called the message clear. In graffiti on the wall outside, the message reads: "If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either."

Arson at Wisconsin Family Action, Madison (WMTV)

Madison police went on to say Tuesday, "We take all information and tips related to this case seriously and are working to vet each and every one."

Officials encourage anyone with information about this arson to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

This is a developing story.