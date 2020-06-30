Arson investigation: 4 dogs killed after fire damages 2 homes in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that happened Tuesday morning, June 30 near 38th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m.



Police say a house was set on fire and the fire spread to a second residence. The homes were unoccupied -- but one residence had five dogs inside. Only one dog survived.



This is an ongoing investigation.





House near 38th and Vliet in Milwaukee







Milwaukee police continues to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.