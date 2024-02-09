Arrowhead HS social media threat rumors; parents, students react

Parents and students are shaken up after rumors of a school threat on campus circulated on Friday morning, Feb. 9, at Arrowhead High School in Hartland.

This came just a few days after a racist post on campus.

"Once you hear of a threat, you pick up your kids," said Paul, a parent.

Parents of students at Arrowhead High School came to the school to pick up their kids on Friday morning.

"When I got a text from my son…he said 'mom there are rumors of a school shooting here. I'm really scared, I don't know what to do,'" said another parent. "It was really alarming. I was really scared. You're just like what is going to happen. All you want to know is if your child is going to be safe."

Arrowhead High School

When Paul was asked if he saw other parents also picking up their kids, he said he saw "hundreds, a lot."

While in a statement Arrowhead High School said there was no credible source, they said they are working closely with law enforcement to investigate the threat and added more police on site.

Parents and students say they are not taking any chances.

"There have been families that I've talked to when I was in the school and they were angry and there were families that were in tears," Paul added.

FOX6 did reach out to the school for an on-camera comment but did get a response.

Arrowhead High School, Hartland

"We used to worry about our kids getting wedgies in school, and now we worry about mass shootings. We need to do a better job at making our kids feel safe," added Paul.

FOX6 did notice an increased police presence on site during school hours, which are efforts many parents do say they appreciate, but hope the right action is taken to address the situation.