Medical event at Arrowhead basketball game, AED used on student

An Arrowhead High School boy's basketball game was postponed Friday night, Feb. 17 after a teacher said a student suffered a medical emergency in the stands.

According to Jeff Staus, who teaches physical education and health at the school, the student needed an AED, so he ran and got one.

Other medical personnel assisted, Staus said, and administered the AED. The student is believed to be OK, he said.

"As of last night, I haven’t heard back from family or Arrowhead actually of the status, so I’m hoping and praying that everything turns out," Staus told FOX6 News on Saturday.

The incident is reminiscent of what happened to NFL player Damar Hamlin, Staus said. He said it highlights the importance of having and executing a plan – including knowing where AEDs are located.

The incident happened with a few minutes left in the game, which was postponed. It resumed Saturday morning. Arrowhead beat Catholic Memorial.