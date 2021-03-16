Arrest after West Bend 12-year-old said she was 'dating' 20-year-old

A Chippewa Falls man was arrested for sexual assault of a child after West Bend police learned of a 12-year-old girl "dating" a 20-year-old man.

According to police, on March 10, a citizen called police to report that the girl said she was dating the man.

An investigation revealed the identity of the man, and police learned he and the girl met on social media.

The man drove to West Bend, met the girl and "engaged in sexual activity with the girl," according to police.

He was arrested by Chippewa County sheriff's officials and transported to West Bend by police -- being held in the Washington County Jail on the sexual assault charge and "using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime."