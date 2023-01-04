Armed robbery outside UWM Cambridge Commons dorm

article

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police said an armed robbery took place in front of the Cambridge Commons Residence Hall Wednesday evening, Jan. 4.

The crime happened around 6:30 p.m.

UWM police said two students were approached on the sidewalk in front of the residence hall. The robber pointed a gun at them and demanded property.

Police described the robber as a man, 18, who had a female driver with him.

According to police, the man was wearing a blue sweater with a red collar. They described him as Hispanic with a medium build.

The female of unknown age was driving a white Kia SUV, wearing a white mask. Police described her as 5'2" tall.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact UWM police at 414-229-4627.