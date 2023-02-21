Armed robbery near Marquette, man sought

article

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Feb. 20 near 17th and Kilbourn.

Police say the victim was approached by the suspect on a bike. The suspect implied a weapon and demanded money. Money was obtained and suspect left on a bicycle going west down an alley toward 18th Street.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, 5'6" - 5'8" tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black beanie hat and a gray coat.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marquette police at 414-288-6800.