Armed robbery near Marquette, 3 males sought
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police are looking for three males involved in an armed robbery Sunday, Feb. 19 near 20th and Clybourn.
Police said shortly before 6 p.m., the three males tried stealing a vehicle from two victims.
One of the victims confronted them, and one of the males displayed a weapon and took property from the vehicle.
Police said the males then drove off in a black SUV, headed south on 20th Street.
According to police, the first male is Black, between the ages of 18 and 20 with a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket and a winter hat.
The second male is Black, age unknown, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue jacket.
Police did not have a description to offer of the third male.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Marquette police at 414-288-6800.