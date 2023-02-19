Armed robbery near Marquette, 3 males sought

article

Marquette University police are looking for three males involved in an armed robbery Sunday, Feb. 19 near 20th and Clybourn.

Police said shortly before 6 p.m., the three males tried stealing a vehicle from two victims.

One of the victims confronted them, and one of the males displayed a weapon and took property from the vehicle.

Police said the males then drove off in a black SUV, headed south on 20th Street.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to police, the first male is Black, between the ages of 18 and 20 with a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket and a winter hat.

The second male is Black, age unknown, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue jacket.

Police did not have a description to offer of the third male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marquette police at 414-288-6800.