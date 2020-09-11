Armed forces flags raised at Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial

The armed forces flags were raised in an emotional ceremony at the site of the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum on Friday, another step toward completing its construction.

This time of year is difficult for Gordon Haberman and his family. His daughter, Andrea Haberman, was one of thousands of Americans who died during the 9/11 attacks.

"Still (feels) like it was yesterday," said Haberman. "We didn't and still don't understand the hate that causes people to do the things they do."

It is the memorial and education center in Kewaskum that humblers Andrea Haberman's loved ones. A beam from the north tower of the World Trade Center now serves as a place of reflection for the state of Wisconsin.

Beam from the north tower of the World Trade Center at the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum

The armed forces flags raise on Friday commemorated the anniversary of the terror attack -- 19 years later.

"The flags themselves are a portion of the memorial recognizing those veterans that lost their lives in post 9/11 conflicts," Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann said.

Carroll Merry was chosen as the veteran to raise the Air Force flag on Friday.

"I'm proud to serve in the air force and it was fun to see those colors go to the top," said Merry.'

Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum

The memorial is set to be completed by Spring 2020. As people reflect on a difficult day, they also remember how people came together today -- something many need.

"It was a time that brought us together and we need that now more than ever," Schoemann said.

If you would like to buy a brick to go into the memorial, the deadline to do so is Sept. 18. More information is available on the memorial's website -- CLICK HERE.