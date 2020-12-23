Are you ready for Christmas? Here's a quick, easy holiday brunch bake
Christmas Eve is tomorrow! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a holiday brunch bake.
Ingredients:
- 3 1/2 cups garlic croutons
- 4 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 pound bulk breakfast sausage, cooked and crumbled
- 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard4 eggs
- 3 1/4 cups milk, divided
- 1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of mushroom soup
- 1 bag (32 ounces) country-style shredded frozen hash browns, thawed
- 1 teaspoon paprika (optional)
Directions:
Place croutons in the bottom of a 9 x 13 inch baking dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Sprinkle 1 cup of the cheese over croutons. Next, spoon the sausage over the cheese. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, mustard and 2 1/4 cups milk.
Pour egg mixture over sausage. Cover and refrigerate overnight. The next morning, whisk together soup and 1 cup of milk.
Uncover your baking dish and spoon the soup mixture over the top. Next, sprinkle on the hash browns. Top with remaining 3 cups cheese and paprika. Bake loosely covered with foil in a preheated 350 degree oven for 50 to 60 minutes.
Uncover and bake for another 15 to 20 minutes until eggs are set and cheese is bubbly. Wait 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into squares and serving.