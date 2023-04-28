Arbor Day: Milwaukee's Vincent High School continues tradition

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Arbor Day celebrations at Milwaukee's Vincent High School

Milwaukee's Vincent High School celebrated Arbor Day as part of the city's 57th recognition of trees and the benefits they provide.

Students checked out urban forestry demonstrations – including tree climbing and an outdoor education station.

Fourteen trees were also planted at the high school near Granville and Calumet.

"Trees add beauty to our neighborhoods, including here on the northwest side of our city," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "The reforestation effort made at Vincent High School – agricultural sciences improves our environment and teaches high school students to maintain trees for generations to come."

Johnson added that schools like Vincent High School have participated in Arbor Day traditions dating back more than 145 years.