Approximately 100 Red Arrow soldiers returning from 10-month mobilization to Ukraine

Approximately 100 Soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters are slated to return to Wisconsin Friday, Aug. 21 after a 10-month mobilization to Ukraine.

A traditional homecoming ceremony will not be held due to restrictions from COVID-19. However, senior leaders from the Wisconsin National Guard will greet the Soldiers when their plane arrives at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center.

The unit mobilized in September 2019 as part of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine where it served as the headquarters element for the training group at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv.