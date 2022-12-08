Appleton drug investigation; fentanyl seized worth $500K+

article

Investigators from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug unit (LWAM) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized 12 pounds of fentanyl during the week of Dec. 5 – the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of around 54,000 pills of suspected fentanyl with a street value in excess of $500,000. A firearm was also seized.

"Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous and has fueled the recent rise in overdose deaths in Wisconsin," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "Thanks to the hard work of law enforcement on the local, state, and federal level, approximately 12 pounds of this deadly narcotic is off the streets."

According to officials, after the seizure, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the city of Appleton. Two people were arrested.

"The quantity and quality of the fentanyl seized yesterday were highly potent," said Appleton Police Department Assistant Chief Polly Olson. "We appreciate the assistance from our law enforcement partners as we work together to keep the Fox Valley a safe place to live and work."

LWAM is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of investigators from 15 participating law enforcement agencies within Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Calumet Counties.