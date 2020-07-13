'Appears to be random:' Arrest made in deadly assault on Bradford Beach





MILWAUKEE -- An arrest was made following a deadly assault on Bradford Beach Sunday night, July 12 -- an attack the Milwaukee County sheriff said "appears to be random."



Milwaukee County sheriff's officials said the victim was physically assaulted on the beach around 9 p.m. The victim was found unresponsive -- not breathing with no pulse. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the victim was later pronounced dead.



The attacker, who initially fled, was arrested upon returning to the scene on a bicycle -- spotted by a deputy.













Sheriff Earnell Lucas noted Monday evening MCSO is in the early stages of this investigation, but a witness statement pointed to a person of interest who is the person who was arrested in this case. The sheriff said there's no familial connection between this person and the victim.





The sheriff noted no danger to the public, and said "Bradford Beach is a safe place to go for people to enjoy themselves."



Music, swimming and picnics made for a very enjoyable scene Monday at Bradford Beach. Sadly, this was not the case Sunday night.



"A lot of sheriffs," said a witness. "It was chaos."



Flashing lights from squad cars illuminated the darkness at Bradford Beach, as deputies put up tape after this shore side site turned into a crime scene.



"It's bad," said Domique Watson, witness. "I'm born and raised here, and I've seen it go from one way to another," said Domique Watson, co-founder of Stop the Violence 53206.



Watson saw the response Sunday night and returned Monday afternoon, learning more about what happened.



"It has to stop somewhere," said Watson. "We are taking our violence out on each other. To know that something like that can happen here to anyone is really sad, and my heart is really out for that family, as well."



