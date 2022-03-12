Expand / Collapse search

Apartment fire near Jackson Park, 1 dead: MFD

Fire near 44th and Kinnickinnic River Parkway

MFD responded to an apartment fire on the city's south side Saturday. One person is dead.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire on the city's south side Saturday night, March 12.

Officials told FOX6 News that a man was found unconscious, and first responders attempted life-saving measures before he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The fire was near Jackson Park – on 44th Street off of Kinnickinnic River Parkway. 

It is not yet known where the fire started, and it remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

