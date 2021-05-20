Antioch police identify suspect in slaying of 12-year-old

article

The suspect wanted for the alleged murder of a 12-year-old girl in Antioch has been identified by police for the first time.

Michael Dwayne Fritz is wanted for fatally shooting K’Lea Davis on May 12, the Antioch police department said in a release about the case.

There is a warrant for his arrest in this case.

"Fritz should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS and should NOT be approached," the department wrote in a Facebook message.

Davis, a student at KIPP Academy in Oakland, was shot inside a home on Oak Haven Way, police said.

It's unclear what, if anything, connected Davis and Fritz.

Authorities released photos of the suspect, but advised that they believe he has cut his hair.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or the Antioch Police Dispatch center at (925) 778-2441.

Antioch police say that Michael Dwayne Fritz is wanted for the alleged homicide of K'Lea Davis, 12 on May 12, 2021. (Credit: Antioch Police Department)

