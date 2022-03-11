Antigo man missing; last seen March 5 after vehicle slid in ditch

article

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating Mark Linsdau, age 40, of Antigo.

Linsdau was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 on Crestwood Road between Park Road and Moose Lake Road in the Township of Norwood after his vehicle slid into the ditch.

A family member believes Linsdau left the area on foot or was possibly picked up by another vehicle. Linsdau's family, friends, and employer have not heard from him since.

Linsdau is 5'8" tall, weighs 165 lbs., has light brown hair, and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos, including several on his face and neck. Linsdau was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, jeans, camouflage tennis shoes, and a baseball hat with a deer antler logo.

If you have any information on Mr. Linsdau's whereabouts, please contact the Langlade County Sheriff's Office at 715-627-6411.