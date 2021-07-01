Expand / Collapse search

Anissa Weier: Conditional release granted in Slenderman case

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 47 mins ago
Waukesha
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Anissa Weier article

Anissa Weier

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County judge has granted on Thursday, July 1 a conditional release for Anissa Weier.

Weier admitted to participating in the stabbing of a classmate to please the fictional character Slenderman. She avoided prison in September 2017 after a jury determined she was mentally ill at the time of the attack.

Weier and Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods at a park in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on, according to investigators. A passing bicyclist found Leutner, who barely survived her wounds. All three girls were 12 at the time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Weier is going back to Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh until a conditional release plan is drafted and approved by the court – which will take place in September.

Weier is not currently on any psychotic medications. Her father said she can stay with him – and she hopes to get a part-time job to support herself.

Alfonso Morales: MPD return delayed to July 12, attorney says
slideshow

Alfonso Morales: MPD return delayed to July 12, attorney says

The attorney for Alfonso Morales confirms for FOX6 News that the two have agreed to delay Morales' return to the Milwaukee Police Department until Monday, July 12.

Guns, pot recovered after police search near 60th & Silver Spring
slideshow

Guns, pot recovered after police search near 60th & Silver Spring

Milwaukee police arrested a suspect after a vehicle search near 60th and Silver Spring on Wednesday, June 30.

Goodwill, Salvation Army don't want your junk

Donation organizations like Goodwill and The Salvation Army say while they’re grateful for your donations, they don't want junk.