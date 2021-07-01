Anissa Weier: Conditional release granted in Slenderman case

article

A Waukesha County judge has granted on Thursday, July 1 a conditional release for Anissa Weier.

Weier admitted to participating in the stabbing of a classmate to please the fictional character Slenderman. She avoided prison in September 2017 after a jury determined she was mentally ill at the time of the attack.

Weier and Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods at a park in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on, according to investigators. A passing bicyclist found Leutner, who barely survived her wounds. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Weier is going back to Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh until a conditional release plan is drafted and approved by the court – which will take place in September.

Weier is not currently on any psychotic medications. Her father said she can stay with him – and she hopes to get a part-time job to support herself.