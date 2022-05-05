Andrez Martina guilty; grandson's death: 'This was an intentional act'

article

A Milwaukee County judge found Andrez Martina guilty on all charges on Thursday, May 5 in the killing of his 12-year-old grandson.

Martina is accused of using a sledgehammer and other objects to beat the boy, Andre Smith. He also hit Andre's little brother. In his Mirandized interview, Martina admitted being under the influence and blacking out during the beating.

Martina was found guilty of charges including first-degree intentional homicide, physical abuse of a child, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Martina took the stand on Wednesday, arguing he acted against the 12-year-old because he had a gun pointed at him. In court Thursday, the judge said based on the testimony, it was clear the 12-year-old boy picked up a gun. But the judge believed the boy was acting in his own self-defense.

"This did take place over a long period of time and this child became the outlet for a lot of rage. All that indicates to the court this was an intentional act. The court does find based on all of this evidence… the defendant is guilty of first degree intentional homicide," said Judge Stephanie Rothstein.

Sentencing for Martina is scheduled for June 6.

This is a developing story.