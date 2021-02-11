An easy, delicious dessert perfect for Valentine’s Day

How about something sweet for your sweetheart this Valentine's Day? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a super easy and delicious dessert.

Blender Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon coffee liqueur or vanilla extract

1 cup heavy cream

Fresh whipped cream (optional)

1/2 cup fresh berries (optional)

Directions:

Place chocolate chips, egg and coffee liqueur or vanilla in blender and chop. Heat cream until very hot and small bubbles appear at edge. Carefully pour hot cream into the blender. Blend until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth.

Pour into dessert dishes or pretty wine or martini glasses. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until it firms up a bit. Serve with fresh berries and/or whipped cream on top. Makes enough for 2 to 3 servings depending on the size of the dish.