Amtrak's Borealis ridership reaches 100K passengers in 22 weeks

Amtrak's Borealis trains that run between St. Paul and Chicago are seeing success, according to Amtrak officials. To day, ridership of the Borealis has topped 100,000 passengers. That milestone was accomplished in 22 weeks.



The Borealis is operated daily by Amtrak under contracts with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

A news release says to celebrate the milestone, Amtrak Borealis customers were given complimentary refreshments and commemorative certificates entitling every passenger to 500 bonus Amtrak Guest Rewards points. As a fun addition, each passenger received a "100-Grand" candy bar as a snack or a keepsake, courtesy of Amtrak.

Borealis trains originate from St. Paul at midday and Chicago in the late morning with Amtrak everyday discounts for children ages 2-12, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and families, groups, and others. The trains offer Coach and Business Class in addition to a café car featuring regional items.

Customers enjoy wide reclining seats with ample legroom, no middle seats, free Wi-Fi, and views of the Mississippi River between St. Paul and La Crosse, Wisc. in both directions.