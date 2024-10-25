Amtrak's Borealis ridership reaches 100K passengers in 22 weeks
MILWAUKEE - Amtrak announced on Friday, Oct. 25 that the new state-sponsored Borealis trains between St. Paul and Chicago have propelled year-to-date ridership past the 100,000 customer mark.
The Borealis is operated daily by Amtrak under contracts with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
A news release says to celebrate the milestone, Amtrak Borealis customers were given complimentary refreshments and commemorative certificates entitling every passenger to 500 bonus Amtrak Guest Rewards points. As a fun addition, each passenger received a "100-Grand" candy bar as a snack or a keepsake, courtesy of Amtrak.
Borealis trains originate from St. Paul at midday and Chicago in the late morning with Amtrak everyday discounts for children ages 2-12, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and families, groups, and others. The trains offer Coach and Business Class in addition to a café car featuring regional items.
Customers enjoy wide reclining seats with ample legroom, no middle seats, free Wi-Fi, and views of the Mississippi River between St. Paul and La Crosse, Wisc. in both directions.