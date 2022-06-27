Amtrak train derails in Missouri with several injuries after hitting dump truck

Amtrak has confirmed that a train has derailed in Missouri en route to Chicago from Los Angeles in a crash that has reportedly left at least some people dead.

"On June 27, several cars derailed on train 4 traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm," the company posted on its website.

"There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist," the statement continued.

Amtrak said eight cars and two locomotives had derailed. The company also said there were 12 crew members on board.

Several people have posted photos of the derailment on social media.

Three passengers were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, hospital spokesman Eric Maze said. He did not have information on their conditions.

Passengers on the train included high school students from Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kansas, who were headed to a Future Business Leaders of America conference in Chicago, Superintendent Tim Beying told The Kansas City Star.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said there were deaths from the incident but declined to specify how many, FOX News reported.

The Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement units were at the scene to help and Amtrak said it has deployed resources to the site.

Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.