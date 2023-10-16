American priest escapes war in Holy Land, now safe at Holy Hill

An American priest escapes war in the Holy Land – and is now safe at Wisconsin's Holy Hill.

Fr. Michael Berry was taking a sabbatical in Israel that was interrupted by war.

"We received missile alerts that we should take shelter," Fr. Berry said. "We had military planes constantly, jets flying overhead, and a couple Blackhawk helicopters. And then you'd find out subsequently that they had just fired into Lebanon. There was a drone that was flying just off the coast constantly. And you could hear it very loudly.

Fr. Michael Berry

Some of Fr. Berry's fellow Carmelite friars count Mount Carmel were being evacuated back to their home countries. He said he contacted the American embassy last Tuesday – and then again last Wednesday.

"I called the embassy and was told that there was no evacuation plans at that point, it was Wednesday, and that I should just wait, I shouldn't make any further contact," Berry said. "Then I sought other means because I, I didn't have a lot of confidence that I was going to be able to get out before things really escalated."

Fr. Michael Berry

Then on Wednesday, Fr. Berry called Congressman Scott Fitzgerald's office. They linked him with Florida Rep. Cory Mills. The very next day, the priest said a Mills staff member called.

"She just said, I understand you're trying to get out of there. Things are gonna heat up very quickly. And are you able to leave now?" Fr. Berry said.

The office found another American family also escaping Haifa, fleeing to Jerusalem. It turned out to be with an American family he already met at the Mount Carmel Basilica.

"We were given a map with red, red areas that we were needed to avoid. They didn't know how we were getting to Jerusalem, but they had circled areas to avoid where it was dangerous, where they had intelligence of rocket fire, or what have you. And there were all kinds of tanks that we were passing," Fr. Berry said. "I was grateful to God that I was with others. It made a huge difference to me. And I mean, honestly, during all of this, I was so deeply touched by the individuals who decided to be generous, because anywhere along the line, someone could have said, Hey, we've already got our hands full. You're gonna have to find another way."

Fr. Michael Berry

Fr. Berry met Congressman Mills in Jerusalem and joined a busload of Americans escaping to Jordan. The priest booked a flight back to Chicago on Saturday and returned safe to Holy Hill.

"It's still kind of surreal for people. I mean, people have been in tears when they see me because they said, we've been praying for you, you know, we've been hoping that he would come back safe and just so frightened for you," Fr. Berry said. "I feel so deeply touched by so many people who lovingly cared for me and prayed for me and desired me to come back. So I really attribute my being safe at home to so many people who had prayed on my behalf."

Back in Wisconsin on Sunday, the priest got an email from the State Department saying they had a ship ready to take him from Haifa to Cyprus on Monday. It said he would have to sign a promissory note promising to repay the U.S. government.

"I was just so disappointed by it," Fr. Berry said. "And, and I thought about other Americans maybe who didn't feel that they could reimburse the government. Why should someone have to make a decision like that when they're in the midst of what's shaping up to be a horrible war?"

A State Department spokesperson tells FOX6 News they have been in touch with every American in Israel who contacted them. The spokesperson said U.S. law requires private citizens reimburse the government for evacuations.