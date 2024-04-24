American Lung Association: Milwaukee gets 'F' for levels of pollution

Nearly 40% of people across the nation live in areas with unhealthy levels of air pollution. Milwaukee is no exception.

On Wednesday, April 24, the American Lung Association graded the greater Milwaukee area – and gave it an F for having unhealthy levels of particle pollution.

Particle pollution is different than ozone pollution. It is a mix of solid and liquid droplets that come in the form of dirt, soot and smoke. It comes from construction sites, power plants, cars – it is even in the air that looks clean.

This kind of pollution makes it hard to breathe – and can lead to heart and respiratory disease and lung cancer.

"I think air quality of impacts all of us really deeply," said Molly Collins of the American Lung Association. "Milwaukee has some work to do. Climate change is making air pollution more likely to form and more difficult to clean up."

There are steps we can take to reduce air pollution – and steps we can take to maintain our health. Consider walking instead of driving – and avoiding burning.