American Family Insurance Amphitheater to have free public WiFi

article

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced on Thursday, Dec. 10 a new partnership with SilverIP to bring free public WIFI access to everyone who visits the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, starting in 2021.

A news release said SilverIP will provide high-speed access points throughout the venue, including concourses, seating bowl and bleacher/grass seating, in addition to hospitality areas.

Rendering of new American Family Insurance Amphitheater

SilverIP will also be named as the “Official Henry Maier Festival Park and Official Summerfest WIFI Provider” and will also continue to power the park’s internet connections.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The new American Family Insurance Amphitheater is scheduled to debut in 2021. It will feature $51.3 million in upgrades, including 65 feet of clearance above the stage to allow for larger productions, 19 new dressing rooms, new food and beverage options, new VIP areas and amenities, expanded concourses, additional restrooms, and all-new seats, as currently configured with the same capacity of 23,000.

Advertisement

Visit AmFamAmp.com for more information.