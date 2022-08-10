American Family Field X-Golf opening in September

The Milwaukee Brewers are swapping baseball bats for golf clubs, the team announcing a Sept. 16 grand opening date for X-Golf at American Family Field.

It will be the first ever X-Golf location inside a sports stadium.

"This is unique," said Kevin Lally, senior project manager.

"You and your friends or colleagues can literally come and play TPC Sawgrass or Pebble Beach and watch the Brewers play the Yankees," said Jason Hartlund, Brewers chief revenue officer.

The state-of-the-art golf simulation sits where the stadium club used to be. Construction on the 11,000-square-foot space started earlier this year. With two bars and seven simulators, retrofitting the space was an obstacle.

Views from X-Golf at American Family Field

"Anytime you go into an existing building and take an existing business and shove it in to something that necessarily wasn't planned for that initially – I think it makes it a little challenging," Lally said.

The X-Golf facility fits around 200 people and features an outdoor patio and views of the stadium. It will be open on both game days and non-game days.

"We’ll provide brand new sets of golf clubs that people can use while they’re playing," said Hartlund. "On a non-game day, people can bring their own clubs."

X-Golf is open to all skill levels, and a PGA pro will be on site for club fittings or lessons.

"It really opens up the ballpark to potentially a different audience," Hartlund said.

Whether you prefer a hole in one or a home run, both will soon be at American Family Field. The grand opening will be held on a game day against the New York Yankees.

Statement from Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations:

"We are looking forward to opening X-Golf at American Family Field and offering fans a fun and engaging way to combine two great Wisconsin passions – Brewers baseball and golf."

"The experience will be approachable, interactive and welcome fans of all skill levels to enjoy the facility year-round, as well as offering a truly special view of play on game days."

X-Golf at American Family Field

How to play

Reservations can be made in advance for both game days and non-game days and are strongly encouraged; they open Thursday, Aug. 11 on the Brewers' website. Fans can reserve time slots at simulation bays on game days and non-game days.

Game days

Reservations are made in 90-minute increments, with the first time slot available when gates open, 90-minutes before first pitch.

Reservations are $90 per time slot for up to six people per bay.

Guests will be provided rental clubs, free of charge.

Brewers game tickets are required for game-day reservations.

Non-game days

Reservations are 1-hour minimum with additional time booked in 30-minute increments.

Reservations are $40 per hour on weekdays and $60 per hour on weekends, for up to six people per bay.

Guests are welcome to bring personal clubs into the ballpark or rent clubs onsite.

On non-game days, X-Golf at American Family Field will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

On game days, there will always be at least one bay open for guests to walk-in and participate in "closest to the pin" or "longest drive" contests.