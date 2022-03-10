Indoor golf at American Family Field; Brewers, X-Golf America team up

article

The Milwaukee Brewers and X-Golf America announced plans on Thursday, March 10 for a new experience at American Family Field.

The partnership brings a state-of-the-art indoor golf experience to the home of the Brewers. It will be a first first of its kind entertainment venue in a major league baseball ballpark -- and a first-ever X-Golf location in a sports stadium.

A news release says the 11,000 square foot facility is set to open late in the 2022 baseball season. It will be open year-round, during Brewers games, and on non-game days.

The indoor golf venue will be located in what was previously the Stadium Club on the Club Level. It will feature seven state-of-the-art, indoor golf simulator bays over two floors – with three bays that offer expansive views of the playing field. Featuring traditional country club and mid-century modern décor, the space will also boast two full bars and unique seating areas with great views of the game.

Indoor golf at American Family Field

Fans will be able to make reservations to reserve simulators on game days (Brewers game tickets are required). X-Golf at American Family Field will also be home to golf leagues and tournaments throughout the year. Open seven days a week, regular operating hours on non-game days and more information about reservations and leagues will be available later this summer.

Indoor golf at American Family Field

