Billy Joel, Sting Milwaukee concert at American Family Field; April 2025

The Brief Billy Joel and Sting will perform in concert at American Family Field for one night -- Saturday, April 26, 2025. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, Nov. 15. Joel last performed at the ballpark in 2019. Sting last performed in Milwaukee in 2016.



The Milwaukee Brewers and FPC Live on Thursday, Nov. 7 announced that Billy Joel and Sting will perform at American Family Field for one night – April 26, 2025.

A news release says "the iconic musicians will each perform their most beloved songs from throughout their illustrious careers." The show marks Billy Joel’s first time in Milwaukee since he performed at the ballpark on April 26, 2019. Sting last performed in Milwaukee in 2016.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Billy Joel, video calling his family on his phone, and Sting perform at Busch Stadium on September 29, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)

Tickets

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. CT at LiveNation.com.



CITI CARDHOLDER PRESALE

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. CT until Thursday, November 14 at 10 p.m. CT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com.

Reaction

"These two artists have sold a combined quarter of a billion albums worldwide over the past five decades. They've sold out countless stadiums all over the world," said Charlie Goldstone, Co-President of FPC LIVE.

"This is helping to elevate our city when major artists choose to perform in Milwaukee, it's a testament to Milwaukee's growing status as a location not just in the United States, but internationally for entertainment," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "It's a reflection of the fact that in this city and in this community, we are a welcoming location with a welcoming spirit."

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Sting and Billy Joel perform in concert at Raymond James Stadium on February 24, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)

"It's a privilege to host some of the legends in the music business from rock to country to all genres in between," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations.

Thursday's announcement comes after a busy concert lineup at American Family Field in 2024, including Luke Combs’ Growin Up and Gettin' Old tour with back-to-back concert dates, Kenny Chesney with special guests Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker and most recently, Green Day.