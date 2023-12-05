American Family Field funding; bills signed, Brewers in WI through 2050

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers hosted on Tuesday, Dec. 5 a bill signing ceremony at American Family Field. The governor signed Assembly Bill 438 and Assembly Bill 439 -- a bipartisan package of bills passed by the State Legislature to keep the Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Baseball (MLB) in the state through 2050.

The bills passed include a new ticket tax for non-Brewers events held at the ballpark. It would start at $2 for normal seats and $8 for luxury boxes or suites. That added fee would go up over time, ending at $4 for normal seats and $10 for luxury boxes or suites.

The ticket tax was a last-minute change to save the deal; the bills were at risk of striking out in the Senate. The change lowers what the state will pay, bringing the total state spending to roughly $365 million over the course of the lease.

American Family Field, Milwaukee

The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County will each pay $67 million – money that will come from the state slashing the fee it charges local governments to administer local sales tax. The Brewers would add $110 million and extend their lease through 2050.

A news release from the governor's office says since opening its doors in 2001, the ballpark has generated $2.5 billion in total economic output for the state. In 2022 alone, the ballpark supported 3,000 jobs. The Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Field also support more than 1,100 union jobs, including Brewers employees and union employees through vendors and related services.

