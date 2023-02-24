American Family Field foodservice hiring event set for Feb. 25

article

Delaware North Sportservice, the food and beverage partner for the Milwaukee Brewers, is hosting a hiring event for part-time and seasonal positions for the 2023 Brewers season at American Family Field.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the Terrace Level at American Family Field.

According to a press release, open positions include supervisors, catering servers, concession stand attendants, cooks, dishwashers, warehouse, premium food runners as well as various internships. In addition, interviews for the new Barrel Yard restaurant will take place for full and part-time positions. Candidates can apply online prior to attending the in-person hiring event at baseballmke.com.

Candidates must be highly motivated and customer-oriented. Successful candidates will receive numerous benefits, including flexible scheduling, free meals and parking, the chance to work with friends and family, career advancement opportunities, and much more.

More opportunities, and answers to commonly asked questions, can be found at Careers.DelawareNorth.com.