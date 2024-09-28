American Family Field escalator malfunction reports released

article

The Brief: Inspection reports revealed the cause of the escalator malfunction at American Family Field that left several people injured. A safety device was activated, which caused the escalator to shut down. It was heavily loaded with people, and one of the brakes was not functioning, causing the escalator to descend too quickly.



The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) issued a "department order" following the investigation into a June escalator malfunction at American Family Field that injured multiple people.

According to a Brewers spokesperson, an escalator moving fans from the Terrace Level to the Loge Level malfunctioned – resulting in an increased speed. Of the 11 people injured, five were treated at the ballpark. The other six were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sequence of events

An inspection report showed that the escalator, built by KONE, initially shut down because the "Lower Upthrust Safety Device" was inadvertently triggered by a rider near the bottom. The safety device makes sure that the steps are flat when they enter the combplate in the floor, so that it doesn't jam or injure any riders.

Because the safety device was activated, the escalator was de-energized and shut down. At that moment, the escalator was heavily loaded with people, as the game had ended and people were leaving the ballpark.

The shutdown led to an "overspeed" fault, which caused the escalator to descend much faster than it was supposed to.

The escalator is equipped with two brakes, but only one of them was working at the time of the accident. An inspection revealed that a shaft key had come out during normal use, and become lodged between the brake surfaces, rendering that brake ineffective. The one working brake was not enough to safely slow the escalator down.

Further inspections and orders

Warner Electric/Regal Rexnord, the manufacturer of the brake, has not yet determined exactly how this occurred, but told the Wisconsin DSPS elevator inspector that they would not respond to the question about how often, or even if, this had ever happened before.

Wisconsin DSPS has ordered the following:

It will be provided with copies of all analysis reports and/or documents created by the manufacturer and/or installer as a result of this investigation.

The manufacturer and installer provide DSPS with a complete site list of all brake assemblies of this specific model installed in the state of Wisconsin.

Immediate scheduling of comprehensive annual inspection of all escalators utilizing this model of brake at American Family Field or anywhere else in the state of Wisconsin.

During inspections, DSPS also requires:

A KONE mechanic will be present to disassemble each brake and verify the shaft key is correctly seated in the keyway.

Each inspection conducted will be witnessed by DSPS inspectors.

Inspectors will require the replacement of any brake assemblies deemed to be a potential for failure.

The escalator permits to operate at American Family Field are good until Nov. 29, 2024.

DSPS said the annual inspections should get done as soon as possible, with accommodations based on current facility event schedules. DSPS expects that all the inspections will be finished before those permits expire.