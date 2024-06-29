Eleven people were injured after an American Family Field escalator malfunctioned following Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.

According to a Brewers spokesperson, an escalator moving fans from the Terrace Level to the Loge Level malfunctioned – resulting in an increased speed.

"All of a sudden we were about halfway down the slope of the escalator, and the whole thing shook and made a noise," said Greg Braggs with CHGO Sports. "It scared everybody on the escalator because it was startling."

"As soon as we kind of laughed-off the fear, the entire thing just broke loose and started running downhill like a roller coaster," Braggs added.

Of the 11 people injured, five were treated at the ballpark. The other six were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

American Family Field

"I'm watching the people ahead of me getting piled on top of each other as everybody's falling over each other," Braggs said, adding that he did not immediately go to the hospital.

The Brewers spokesperson said an onsite physician, as well as EMS, responded immediately.