Amber Alert for Milwaukee 3-year-old canceled, found safe

Milwaukee police have canceled an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Musyc A. Hart. The child has been located and is safe.

Police say he is with 22-year-old Alexandria Lanz.

Hart is described as an African American male, 3'11" tall, 30 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Lanz is described as 5'3", 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

No last known location has been given at this time.

If you have any information about this incident please contact 414-935-7401.

