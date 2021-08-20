Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert for Milwaukee boy, 13, last seen near 59th and Center

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Terrence Trammell article

Terrence Trammell 

MILWAUKEE - An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Terrence Trammell of Milwaukee who was last seen near 59th and Center around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Officials say Trammell's mother saw a silver, possibly a Kia or Impala sedan, pull up in front of her residence as Terrence was taking out the trash. The alert says four unknown African American males exited the vehicle, forcefully put Terrence in the vehicle against his will, and drove northbound on 59th Street. One suspect was spotted wearing black Nike Dookies Air Force Ones.

Trammell is described as a male, African American, 5'3" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Nike shirt with the words "Run it Up" or "Run it Gang" in red letters, black BB Simon pants with rhinestones, and white Nike Foamposite shoes with blue lines on them.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have information that could help locate Trammell, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Wisconsin police recruitment, retention challenges discussed
slideshow

Wisconsin police recruitment, retention challenges discussed

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil led a discussion as law enforcement shared the challenges they are facing with recruitment and retention of officers.

High school football returns, COVID lingers after altered seasons
slideshow

High school football returns, COVID lingers after altered seasons

The FOX6 High School Blitz returns Friday, Aug. 20 for another football season. While the excitement builds, there may be storm clouds ahead.

Teens arrested after Milwaukee pursuit, crash

Two teenagers were arrested after leading Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies on a chase. Three people, including a deputy, were injured.