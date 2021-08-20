Amber Alert for Milwaukee boy, 13, last seen near 59th and Center

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Terrence Trammell of Milwaukee who was last seen near 59th and Center around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Officials say Trammell's mother saw a silver, possibly a Kia or Impala sedan, pull up in front of her residence as Terrence was taking out the trash. The alert says four unknown African American males exited the vehicle, forcefully put Terrence in the vehicle against his will, and drove northbound on 59th Street. One suspect was spotted wearing black Nike Dookies Air Force Ones.

Trammell is described as a male, African American, 5'3" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Nike shirt with the words "Run it Up" or "Run it Gang" in red letters, black BB Simon pants with rhinestones, and white Nike Foamposite shoes with blue lines on them.

If you have information that could help locate Trammell, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

