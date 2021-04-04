Amber Alert cancelled, missing Milwaukee children found

UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued Sunday, April 4 for two missing Milwaukee children has been cancelled. The cancellation came around 11:15 p.m., when authorities said the 2-year-old child and the 1-year-old child were located. The suspect is still 'at-large.'

Original Story:

An Amber Alert was issued around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, April 4 for two toddlers who went missing from Milwaukee after their mother was hurt in a shooting.

Winter Harbour, 2, and Safari Harbour, 1, were last seen near 13th Street and Keefe Avenue in Milwaukee.

They were believed to be with their father, Darrell Harbour, 36, of Milwaukee who police said is armed with a firearm.

Police said around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Darrell Harbour shot and injured the children's mother, then fled in the victim's vehicle with the children.

A statement from MPD added: "The suspect argued with the victim and fired shots at the victim. subsequently striking her. The suspect fled in the victim's vehicle with the children, which warranted an Amber Alert. The victim, a 20-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at a local hospital."

They could be in a 2007 Chevy Impala sedan, maroon in color, with license plate number AHA-8816.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.