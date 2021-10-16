Amber Alert: Boy still missing, person of interest found dead

Milwaukee police continue to ask for the public's help in locating a critical missing 3-year-old boy, Major Harris, the son of a homicide victim last seen Thursday, Oct. 14 in Milwaukee. In an update late Sunday, Milwaukee police said a person of interest was found dead.

According to police, officers responded to a home around 4 p.m. near 31st and Custer, "that was believed to contain the homicide suspect." About 15 minutes later, police say at least two gunshots were fired, believed to have been initiated from within the house.

About an hour later, officers entered the house and found the homicide suspect with "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." He was pronounced dead.

Major Harris, Jaheem Clark

Police noted that no law enforcement officer discharged a firearm at any time during the incident.

Initially, authorities said Harris may be with Jaheem Clark, and said Clark was a person of interest in the homicide that happened Thursday in Milwaukee near 37th and Clarke. On Sunday night, authorities said Clark had been located, while the boy remains missing, along with the vehicle of interest.

That vehicle of interest is a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Wisconsin license plate ABE-2804.

Harris was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a small pocket on left side and navy blue Nike basketball shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

Homicide victim's family speaks

FOX6 News spoke to the family of the homicide victim, identified as Mallery Muenzenberger.

Mallery's stepmother, Mary Muenzenberger, said they do not know why Mallery was in Milwaukee. She lived in Onalaska and told family she was going to Madison.

"She was a hard worker, working, being a single parent, working full-time, going to school. She just took her test to become a realtor. She was just a very friendly person," said Muenzenberger.

They are pleading for someone to help bring Harris home safe.

Mallery Muezenberger (photo provided by family)

"He is a sweet little boy. He's one of those kids that wants to hug, will go up to hug anybody," said Muenzenberger. "If somebody knows where he is, bring him back soon. Call the police. We need to find him. Please just bring him home."

Mallery's father did not identify her body until Saturday morning. The emergency alert for Harris started a few hours later. Her father and stepfather have never heard of Clark.

