Amazon: Milwaukee same-day delivery now available

Amazon announced on Wednesday, March 16 that Prime members in Milwaukee can now enjoy same-day delivery.

Amazon officials said in a news release this is now possible because of its newest same-day delivery site in Pewaukee.

Up to 3 million items across more than a dozen categories that are marked "Today by" and "Overnight by" can now be ordered for delivery throughout the day. Customers can also choose a delivery window that’s convenient with their schedule.

Amazon is able to do this by storing need-it-today and popular items in new facilities even closer to customers. Officials say these are first-of-their-kind buildings and serve as mini-fulfillment centers optimized for faster click-to-delivery speeds.

To shop items available for faster same-day delivery, you are invited to visit amazon.com/samedaystore.