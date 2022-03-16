Expand / Collapse search

Amazon: Milwaukee same-day delivery now available

Published 
Amazon article

FILE - Employees sort parcels on a conveyor belt at a distribution center of online retailer Amazon. 

MILWAUKEE - Amazon announced on Wednesday, March 16 that Prime members in Milwaukee can now enjoy same-day delivery

Amazon officials said in a news release this is now possible because of its newest same-day delivery site in Pewaukee.

Up to 3 million items across more than a dozen categories that are marked "Today by" and "Overnight by" can now be ordered for delivery throughout the day. Customers can also choose a delivery window that’s convenient with their schedule.

Amazon is able to do this by storing need-it-today and popular items in new facilities even closer to customers. Officials say these are first-of-their-kind buildings and serve as mini-fulfillment centers optimized for faster click-to-delivery speeds.

To shop items available for faster same-day delivery, you are invited to visit amazon.com/samedaystore.

