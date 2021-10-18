Amazon hiring 150K seasonal workers in US amid holiday hiring surge

Amazon is joining the growing list of major companies looking to increase its workforce ahead of the holiday season in order to meet the unprecedented surge in demand.

The shopping behemoth, in particular, is looking to fill 150,000 seasonal jobs across the nation, which will fill a range of roles within Amazon’s operations network. This can include stowing, picking, packing and shipping, according to Amazon.

To incentivize applicants, the company said that all of its jobs, even seasonal positions, are privy to sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000.

Amazon also touted that all of its jobs have an average starting pay of $18 per hour with an additional $3 per hour "depending on shifts in many locations." Although the positions are seasonal, Amazon said the new hires will also have the opportunity to transition into a more permanent position in the company.

FILE - Employees sort parcels on a conveyor belt at a distribution center of online retailer Amazon.

RELATED: Amazon to allow employees to work mostly from home indefinitely

States with the most seasonal positions available include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, said that the added roles will alleviate the pressure on full-time employees.

"Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods," Davis said.

The new positions come just after the company already announced plans to hire over 40,000 new corporate and tech jobs and 125,000 full- and part-time fulfillment and transportation jobs.

Advertisement

Read more on FOX Business.