Amazon appears to have enough votes to block union effort in Alabama

Amazon appears to have enough votes to block a historic unionization effort at a warehouse in Alabama, crossing the threshold needed to secure a majority of votes.

Roughly 1,700 warehouse workers have voted against the union and 700 voting in favor, according to the Associated Press. The National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing the process, was close to finishing counting the uncontested votes on Friday.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is organizing the workers at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Bessemer, said that 3,215 votes were sent in — about 55% of the nearly 6,000 workers who were eligible to vote.

Hundreds of those votes are being contested, mostly by Amazon, but the union did not specify a number.

BESSEMER, AL - MARCH 29: The Amazon fulfillment warehouse at the center of a unionization drive is seen on March 29, 2021 in Bessemer, Alabama. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Employees at the fulfillment center began mail-in voting in early February, and the counting began last week by hand.

Those leading the unionization effort want Amazon to give warehouse workers higher pay, more break time and to "be treated with dignity and respect," among other things. Many complain about their 10-hour workdays with only two 30-minute breaks. Workers are on their feet for most of that time, packing boxes, shelving products or unpacking goods that arrive in trucks.

Amazon argues the warehouse, which opened in March 2020, created more than 5,000 full-time jobs in Bessemer with an average pay of $15.30 per hour — more than twice the minimum wage in Alabama. Workers also get benefits including health care, vision and dental insurance without paying union dues, the company said.

"We work hard to support our teams and more than 90% of associates at our Bessemer site say they would recommend Amazon as a good place to work to their friends," an Amazon spokesperson said in the statement in January.

For Amazon, which has more than 950,000 workers in the U.S., a union loss could chill similar attempts around the company.

Labor experts and union leaders believe, however, that Bessemer could still inspire other Amazon workers to try to unionize at the company’s hundreds of facilities across the country. And it could spread beyond the company, spurring action at Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, and other big retailers.

Amazon has a history of crushing unionizing efforts at its warehouses and its Whole Foods grocery stores. Some workers have unionized in Europe, but the company has managed to fend off unionization in the United States.

In 2014, a small group of mechanics and technicians at a Delaware site voted against a plan to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.'

The push to unionize comes as Amazon has faced a surge in demand during the coronavirus pandemic, with many turning to the online shopping behemoth for groceries, supplies and other items online.

It is one of the few companies that have thrived during the outbreak, bringing in record revenue and profits in 2020 — even though it also spent $4 billion on cleaning supplies and to pay workers overtime and bonuses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.